Nearly $3M worth of guns and drugs taken off Metro Vancouver streets, say police

A months-long police investigation has dealt a blow to Vancouver's illegal drug and gun trade and will have a significant impact on the health and safety of the local community, say Vancouver police.

In a news conference held Wednesday, Vancouver police showed off nearly $3 million worth of seized street drugs and eight handguns, following the department's four-month investigation into the flow of illicit opioids into the Metro Vancouver region.

"This was a collaborative effort involving officers from the Organized Crime Section, Emergency Response Team and Patrol Officers leading to this substantial seizure of drugs," said VPD Insp. Bill Spearn.

According to the police statement, on Apr. 29 police executed four search warrants in Vancouver and one in Richmond under a VPD initiative called Project Transit, during which officers seized a number of items including:

eight nine-millimetre, semi-automatic handguns and ammunition.

20 kilograms of fentanyl.

One kilogram of cocaine.

Six kilograms of methamphetamine.

13 kilograms of cannabis shatter.

320 kilograms of cannabis bud.

Eight suspects were arrested as a result of the warrant executions, all of whom have since been released.

The investigation is ongoing and police said they will be recommending charges to the B.C. Crown Prosecution Service in the coming months.