Drugs, firearms seized at Surrey drug lab with suspected gang ties

RCMP have seized significant amounts of illicit street drugs, drug paraphernalia and firearms from a South Surrey property with suspected ties to organized crime.

On Aug. 6, officers raided a residence in the 16300 block of 14A Avenue where they discovered a large drug manufacturing operation they believe is connected to the crime group, Brothers Keepers.

Some of the drugs were packaged in bulk and some were packaged for street level distribution. RCMP say preliminary testing indicates fentanyl was detected among the substances found.

According to a statement from Surrey RCMP, the drugs seized included:

63,000 doses of fake OxyContin '80' pills

94,000 doses of fake Percocet pills

5,000 doses of suspected cocaine

22,500 doses of fake heroin

200 doses of suspected methamphetamine

89 kilograms of an unknown cutting agent and 60 kg of a pill-binding agent.

Police also seized three pill presses capable of producing up to 12,000 tablets per hour, as well as seven semi-automatic rifles.

A pill press, one of three, seized by RCMP at a clandestine drug lab in South Surrey. (Submitted/Surrey RCMP )

"Based upon the sophistication and capacity of this operation to produce massive quantities of street level drugs, we believe there is a large criminal network associated to this lab," said Surrey RCMP Insp. Mike Hall.

Two people were arrested during the raid and released pending further investigation.

Anyone with further information about this operation or other criminal activity is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477.