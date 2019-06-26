18-year-old wanted on Canada-wide drug warrant turns himself in

RCMP have announced an 18-year-old wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for trafficking fentanyl has turned himself in.

James Daniel, of Surrey, faces three charges related to drug trafficking stemming from an RCMP investigation begun in September 2018 into alleged gang-related activity in Surrey and Delta.

As part of the investigation, police executed raids on two homes in those cities and seized bulk and pre-packaged fentanyl.

Daniel turned himself in on Tuesday and remains in custody.

Thirty-eight drug-related charges were filed against six individuals, including Daniel, on May 30. Five of the six have been arrested. The sixth died.