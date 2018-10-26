Drug user network launches human rights complaint against Aquilini Group

The Aquilini Investment Group — owner of the Vancouver Canucks — is the subject of a human rights complaint lodged by an advocacy network of drug users.

The Canadian Association of People Who Use Drugs filed a complaint against the Aquilini Investment Group for its refusal to lease office space. The complaint has been accepted by B.C.'s Human Rights Tribunal.

The complaint alleges CAPDU was in the final stages of a deal to sublease an office space from Aquilini in January 2018.

The sublease was cancelled following an email exchange between CAPDU president Jordan Westfall and CBRE Limited Realtor Michael White. representing the Aquilinis, according to the complaint.

"We signed it, sent it back, didn't hear for a couple days, and all of a sudden they came back with these questions," said Westfall.

Jordan Westfall, president of CAPUD, says his organization was set to lease office space from the Aquilini Group, but the deal was suddenly called off. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Westfall says he was asked if there would be active drug users visiting the office space, and if they would be "strung out," according to the complaint.

The complaint states he replied there would be drug users visiting the premise, as the advocacy group provides support for people struggling with addiction. Westfall says he ensured White that all activity would be lawful.

"Although I was offended, I answered all the questions as best as I could, and then shortly thereafter, I found out the lease was declined," said Westfall.

In the complaint, Westfall says he was informed "the landlord would be declining CAPUD's sublease based on the optics to other potential tenants of renting to a drug user group."

Shortly after, CAPUD filed a human rights complaint against the Aquilini Investment Group, and CBRE Limiited, a commercial real estate firm, on the grounds that the refusal to lease the office space was discriminatory to both CAPUD and all people who use drugs.

The Vancouver Canucks partnered with the province for its Stop Overdose campaign, which included television, billboards, and social media messages aimed at reducing stigma around substance use. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press )

Canucks overdose campaign

The fallout comes after the Aquilini-owned Vancouver Canucks worked alongside CAPUD during the hockey team's Stop Overdose B.C. anti-stigma campaign. The campaign is a partnership between the Canucks and the B.C. government.

"We hosted focus groups for the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions and the Canucks basically to give them feedback on their anti-stigma campaign ads. And we found out shortly after the very same day we were declined on our lease," said Westfall.

Westfall says the Aquilini Investment Group's decision to refuse office space to CAPUD was hypocritical.

Since the complaint has been approved, it will now be sent to the Aquilini Group and CBRE Limited. Both parties can apply for it to be dismissed, or work to resolve the dispute with CAPUD.

If the dispute goes unresolved, it will be heard in front of the tribunal.

In an emailed statement, the Aquilini Group said it had not yet received the complaint, but prides itself on being an inclusive company and landlord.

CBRE Limited says it's aware of the complaint and is investigating internally.