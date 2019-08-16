Drug-trafficking operation targeting young 'N' drivers, Abbotsford police warn

Police in Abbotsford, B.C., are cracking down on a street-level drug trafficking operation that's recruiting young drivers.

Lured by a share of profits, new drivers are using vehicles registered to their parents to act as drivers for dealers, according to the Abbotsford Police Department.

"We are currently seeing a trend in Abbotsford evolving around the recruitment of youth into gangs, and more specifically 'new' drivers," said Sgt. Maitland Smith with the APD's Gang Crime Unit.

Earlier this week, three men from the Fraser Valley city — two 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old — were arrested and are facing charges of trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police seized roughly $1,500, individually pre-packaged doses of fentanyl and crack cocaine, cellphones that were being used to conduct the drug deals and a 2016 Jeep Wrangler used to deliver the drugs from the three men.

Police also seized cash, drugs and cellphones during the arrest of three Abbotsford teens earlier this week. (Abbotsford Police Department)

Smith said simply acting as a driver for a drug dealer is cause enough for arrest, and emphasized the repercussions of trafficking.

"If you are caught driving drug dealers around, you will be charged with trafficking a controlled substance regardless of whether you touch the drugs or not," Smith said.

"If our investigation determines that the vehicle you are driving is an "instrument" used to facilitate the offence, it can be seized … regardless of whether you or your parents are the registered owners."