Fraser Health opens drug overdose prevention site in White Rock, B.C.
Safe drug-use site to open at Mental Health and Substance Use Centre at Peace Arch Hospital's Russell Annex
Fraser Health has opened a new overdose prevention site in White Rock, B.C., it hopes will help save the lives of drug users in the region.
In a statement Tuesday, the health authority said the aim of the overdose prevention site is to prevent drug overdoses and overdose deaths and reduce the adverse health, social and economic consequences associated with substance use.
The B.C. Coroners Service recently reported 201 drug overdose deaths in the month of October alone, which it said is the highest monthly record to date.
"The pandemic has exacerbated the opioid overdose crisis and we are seeing the highest-ever recorded number of deaths in our region," said Fraser Health president and CEO Dr. Victoria Lee.
The new site is located at the White Rock/South Surrey Mental Health and Substance Use Centre in the Russell Annex at Peace Arch Hospital, and is expected to provide users with a safe and welcoming environment in which they can consume their own substances witnessed by trained staff who care about their safety and security, the health authority said.
Anyone who wants to have their substance use witnessed, which would mitigate the risks associated with contaminated or toxic drugs, can use the facility. Anyone under 19 years of age will receive extra support and additional assessment measures if they agree to receiving the service, it said.
Fraser Health said the site will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Hours may be adjusted in response to demand, as well as other considerations, and there will be no witnessed consumption services at the site outside of these hours.
