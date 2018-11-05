Man in custody after explosion in suspected drug lab

New Westminster police say one man is in custody after an explosion Sunday at an apparent illegal drug lab located in a low-rise apartment building.

The entire building at 201 Carnarvon St. remains evacuated while hazmat crews determine what substances they may be dealing with.

An explosion in an apartment at 201 Carnarvon St. in New Westminster is believed to have been caused by illegal drug lab. (Yvette Brend/CBC)

"Initial observations of the suite are that it is a clandestine lab," said Sgt. Jeff Scott. "The importance of this is that we take it slowly and methodically so there's no risk to the public or first responders while we are dismantling it."

Scott said the suspect was attempting to leave the building and was unco-operative when first responders arrived on the scene.

More information is expected to be released later today.