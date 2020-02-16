Vancouver Police, fire crews and hazmat teams have descended on a downtown apartment building where a search warrant has been executed in relation to a drug investigation that may involve fentanyl.

"Due to a possible prevalence of fentanyl, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services as well as a hazmat team are onsite so the search can be processed in a safe manner for police and the public," said Const. Tania Visintin.

A heavy police and fire presence was affecting traffic Sunday morning and afternoon in front of 1255 Seymour St., between Davie and Drake streets, as the investigation unfolded in a suite in the building.

Police have not said if there were any arrests or drugs seizures.