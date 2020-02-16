Skip to Main Content
VPD says drug investigation at downtown apartment could involve fentanyl
British Columbia

VPD says drug investigation at downtown apartment could involve fentanyl

Vancouver Police, fire crews and hazmat teams have descended on a downtown apartment building where a search warrant has been executed in relation to a drug investigation.

Police, fire and hazmat teams on site

CBC News ·
Vancouver Police, Fire and Rescue Services and a hazmat team were on scene at 1255 Seymour St. on Sunday as part of a drug investigation. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Vancouver Police, fire crews and hazmat teams have descended on a downtown apartment building where a search warrant has been executed in relation to a drug investigation that may involve fentanyl.

"Due to a possible prevalence of fentanyl, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services as well as a hazmat team are onsite so the search can be processed in a safe manner for police and the public," said Const. Tania Visintin.

A heavy police and fire presence was affecting traffic Sunday morning and afternoon in front of 1255 Seymour St., between Davie and Drake streets, as the investigation unfolded in a suite in the building.

Police have not said if there were any arrests or drugs seizures.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories