Drug-impaired driver arrested after erratic ride through Massey Tunnel

Deas Island RCMP is investigating after a man believed to be drug-impaired went on a dangerous joy ride through Richmond and Delta on Wednesday afternoon.

Const. Shane Busch said RCMP had to call the Delta Police Department for assistance Wednesday when the driver headed southbound through the Massey Tunnel, which connects the two cities. The vehicle was already believed to have been involved in more than one collision in Richmond.

Officers weren't able to locate the car in the tunnel, but received a tip of an erratic driver in the Ladner area of Delta.

They spotted the vehicle on 56th Street, heading south to Highway 17. The driver attempted to travel the wrong way on Highway 17, but then abandoned his car at an intersection.

He fled on foot into a field, where officers were able to arrest him.

There were no reports of damages or injuries in Delta, police say, but they have not been able to confirm any details of damage or injuries in other jurisdictions.

RCMP said tests are underway to determine if substances found inside the vehicle are also drugs.