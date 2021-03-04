Two 16-year-olds arrested in Surrey drug cache and dial-a-dope bust

Two 16-year-old males have been arrested in Surrey, B.C., in connection with a drug cache site and dial-a-dope operation running out of a condo tower in the 10700-block of University Drive.

Surrey RCMP say they began investigating suspected drug trafficking in the underground parkade of the Whalley building early last month and quickly became aware of a unit associated with the dealing.

A search warrant was executed on Feb. 25, leading to the discovery of a drug cache and packaging site, along with the two teens.

One of the teens is reported to have been carrying a loaded handgun at the time of arrest.

Bulk and pre-packaged quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and MDMA were seized, along with $11,000 in cash, the handgun and a loaded pistol grip shot gun.

Police say neither of the suspects have any known connections to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, which has resulted in the death of a number of youth and young men in past months, including a 14-year-old boy.

Both teens have been released from police custody and charges have yet to be laid.

Anyone with information on drug trafficking in Surrey is asked to contact RCMP at 604-599-0502.