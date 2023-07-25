'A pool is not the same as a lake': Recent B.C. drownings prompt calls for safety education

Water safety advocates are appealing to British Columbians exploring local waters to take precautions after three separate drowning incidents within a week.

First responders attended three separate drownings and near drownings in B.C. the week of July 16, which also happened to be National Drowning Prevention Week.

The victims included a 22-year-old man who went missing in Cultus Lake, a 14-year-old boy left in critical condition after nearly drowning at Sasamat Lake in Port Moody, and a 55-year-old man who was pronounced dead after his body was pulled from the Vedder River in Chilliwack.

The Lifesaving Society of B.C. says 19 drowning deaths have occurred so far in 2023 .

Most occurred in natural bodies of water like rivers and lakes. The three July incidents are characteristic of drowning events occurring in the summer months between May and September. Advocates stress that, unlike pools, open water is always changing and can become treacherous.

"A pool with edges, lane ropes and markers on the bottom isn't the same as swimming in open water," said Kimiko Hirakida, a program manager for the B.C. and Yukon Lifesaving Society.

Hirakida says it's important to check water conditions such as temperature, currents, water depth, and clarity. She says there can also be sudden drop-offs in lakes.

"If you're floating on an inflatable, and it carries you past the point where you can comfortably stand, you are now in water that is too deep for you," she said.

According to the B.C. Coroners Service, there were 86 accidental drowning deaths in B.C. from 2012 to 2022.

'Ensure your own safety before saving others'

Search and rescue efforts are still underway for 22-year-old Ajay Singh, who went missing in Cultus Lake on July 19 after reportedly attempting to rescue a friend in the water who he believed was drowning.

Chilliwack RCMP say Singh was last seen in the main beach area of Cultus Lake off the public dock near Fir Street. They say they say his family confirmed that Singh knows how to swim, despite initial reports that he did not.

"A nearby boater was alerted by the sounds of people in distress, and he attended the area to bring the others to safety before diving in the water himself in attempts to locate Mr. Singh," police said in a statement.

Police say 22-year-old Ajay Singh is feared drowned after going missing in Cultus Lake. They say he was attempting to rescue a friend who he thought was drowning. (CBC)

Chilliwack RCMP also say the 55-year-old man who died in the Vedder River was fishing and had entered the water attempting to rescue his dog.

Hirakida says saving others shouldn't come at the cost of the saviour's life.

"The priority of being a lifesaver is to ensure your own self-safety before rescuing others," said Hirakida. "[Assess if you can] talk to this person and throw an aid to them."

Hirakida encourages others to take life-saving and first-aid courses, which provide instruction on how to save someone while maintaining their own safety in open water.

She also urges fishermen to wear personal floatation devices and check water conditions in their rivers.

"I know they sometimes feel a little bit cumbersome for casting and reeling in, but there are some devices that are very minimal and self-inflating, which could make all of the difference."

Fewer than 1% of drownings in lifeguard-supervised areas

When choosing spots for swimming and boating, Hirakida suggests waters under lifeguard supervision. The Lifesaving Society says fewer than one per cent of drowning deaths occur where lifeguards are posted.

She also cautions against being under the influence of alcohol and cannabis when swimming in open water.

"We wouldn't get into our cars and operate while under the influence of anything, so we shouldn't be recreating around water in a boat," she said.

She also warns against improper floatation devices.

"The big, beautiful unicorn and pizza-shaped inflatables are not personal floatation devices, and we can still get into trouble while using those fun props."

"Drowning is preventable," she said. "One drowning is too many, and every year, about 450 Canadians go out into the water expecting to come home but unfortunately lose their lives."