Drought conditions prompt call for water conservation on Vancouver Island

The B.C. government has moved the drought rating for Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands to Level 3, which calls for voluntary water conservation measures.

Those voluntary water-use reductions apply to all surface water and groundwater users, including residents, industry, farmers and municipalities, said the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

The heightened concern over drought comes as more dry, warm weather is expected on Vancouver Island in the coming week.

If voluntary water-use reductions are not enough to maintain stream flows above critical levels, water usage may be regulated under the Water Sustainability Act, the ministry said.

That could include temporarily suspending water licences or short-term water approvals. Ministry staff is currently contacting water users to encourage water conservation and to educate users about potential water regulation, the ministry said.

The province has also declared a Level 3 drought rating for the Fort Nelson area in Northern B.C. due to below-normal stream flows and signs of drought in smaller streams.

Some of the ways homeowners can conserve water include limiting outdoor watering, planting drought-tolerant vegetation and taking shorter showers.

Farmers are being encouraged to make changes to irrigation schedules to reflect weather data, check systems for leaks, and focus on high-value crops and livestock.

Officials are asking industrial water users to reduce non-essential water use, recycle water when it's possible and use water-efficient methods and equipment.