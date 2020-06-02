Driving instructors getting back on the road in B.C. despite continued suspension of ICBC tests

British Columbians who are eager to legally get behind the wheel can start taking driving lessons again after instruction was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They just can't get a licence yet.

As of June 1, ICBC has reinstated knowledge tests, the necessary precursor to slapping a learner magnet on the bumper and being permitted to practise before taking a road test. And while road tests are still suspended, the province has given the green light for driving instructors to go back to work.

But if you are planning on booking a lesson, there are a few things to know.

Sean McDonald, a Vancouver-based instructor with Young Drivers of Canada, said he will present each student with a screening questionnaire to make sure they are healthy before getting into the vehicle. Students must also wear a facemask during the lesson because of the inability to physically distance.

ICBC is reinstating all knowledge tests, effective June 1st. Starting today, customers can call 1-800-950-1498 to book an appointment. Learn more: <a href="https://t.co/CRIkjqflFk">https://t.co/CRIkjqflFk</a> <a href="https://t.co/F2wIka01NR">pic.twitter.com/F2wIka01NR</a> —@icbc

McDonald said there are no plans to install physical barriers between the driver and passenger seats, because instructors may need to react quickly for safety reasons, such as reaching over and grabbing the steering wheel.

Instructors will also be booking less appointments per day to ensure vehicles are sanitary.

And don't expect a road test to be available quickly, even when they are permitted. The backlog for tests, says McDonald, is going to be "massive."

"Personally, I have to reschedule about 500 driving lessons and 15 to 20 road tests," said McDonald Tuesday on The Early Edition. "I'm taking it a step at a time."

ICBC cancelled all class one to eight road tests on March 17. The insurance corporation has yet to announce when testing will resume.