Drivers warned of zero visibility over some southern B.C. mountain passes
Coquihalla, Pennask, Kootenay and Rogers Pass expected to be hit by heavy snow
Environment Canada is warning of heavy snow over some southern B.C. mountain passes that could reduce driver visibility to zero.
In a tweet, the government agency said the snow will hit the Coquilhalla and Pennask Summit first, and then continue to the Rogers and Kootenay Pass in the afternoon. A warning is also in effect for Allison Pass on Highway 3.
The alert was specifically aimed at essential services personnel transporting goods across the province.
It said the reduced visibility could happen suddenly.
A snowfall warning calling for 15 to 20 centimetres is in effect for Hope east through the Fraser Canyon, Nicola and Similkameen regions.
Essential services personnel transporting goods across the province, be advised of sudden reduction in visibility in heavy snow over highway passes today. Zero visibility on the Coq & Pennask Summit this AM. The front will cross Rogers Pass & Kootenay Pass this PM. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/0fYSODKTBg">pic.twitter.com/0fYSODKTBg</a>—@ECCCWeatherBC