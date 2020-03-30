Drivers warned of zero visibility over some southern B.C. mountain passes

Environment Canada is warning of heavy snow over some southern B.C. mountain passes that could reduce driver visibility to zero.

In a tweet, the government agency said the snow will hit the Coquilhalla and Pennask Summit first, and then continue to the Rogers and Kootenay Pass in the afternoon. A warning is also in effect for Allison Pass on Highway 3.

The alert was specifically aimed at essential services personnel transporting goods across the province.

It said the reduced visibility could happen suddenly.

A snowfall warning calling for 15 to 20 centimetres is in effect for Hope east through the Fraser Canyon, Nicola and Similkameen regions.