2 drivers charged in 2019 Surrey crash that left passenger with life-altering injury

Surrey RCMP say charges have been laid against two men in relation to a 2019 crash in Newton that left a 17-year-old female passenger with a life-altering injury.

Mounties said in a written statement Thursday they identified a second vehicle and driver that were involved in the crash.

Nineteen-year-old Vikram Singh Grewal of Surrey has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and 21-year-old Pavandeep Singh Dhaliwal of Surrey has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

In addition, Grewal received a 10-month driving prohibition and Dhaliwal, a 12-month driving prohibition.

"This collision resulted in a life-altering injury for a young woman and has also undoubtedly impacted the lives of both of the drivers involved," said Surrey RCMP Traffic Services Sgt. Ian MacLellan in a statement.

The collision happened in the early morning hours of July 12, 2019, when a white BMX SUV veered off the road and struck a Hydro pole in the 6300-block of 128th street, causing a power outage.

The charges against the two drivers were laid June 26, 2020.