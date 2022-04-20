Drivers of illegal ride-hailing services caught in undercover operation in Burnaby

Four drivers of illegal ride-hailing services were caught in Burnaby early this month after officers posed as customers requesting rides on two different apps in an undercover operation, the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said.

The apps used in the April 8 operation were Udi Kuaiche and Raccoon Go, the ministry told CBC in a statement.

"A number of drivers were issued violation tickets as a result of the undercover operation," the statement said.

The ministry said the undercover operation was led by Passenger Transportation Enforcement Officers together with Burnaby RCMP, and 18 tickets were issued.

The fine for operating without a licence or advertising an unlicensed service is $1,150, and can reach up to $5,000 for repeat offences, said the ministry.

In a tweet, Burnaby RCMP said one of the drivers rode onto the sidewalk to try to escape police. Photos show at least one car being impounded.

4 drivers were caught using illegal apps, with 1 of the drivers driving onto the sidewalk in an attempt to avoid police, 18 tickets were issued

Ride-hailing operations in Metro Vancouver must have a permit from the province to run their business, while drivers for these services need to have the right driver's licence, vehicle inspections, a driving record check, a police record check, and proper insurance coverage.

There are illegal ride-hailing companies who do not screen their drivers or have proper insurance in the event of an accident, the province notes on their website, which includes a list of approved ride-hail operators.

When using ride-hailing services, the ministry recommends booking trips through the company's website or app instead of hailing one directly from the street.

They also advise verifying the driver and licence plate information before entering the vehicle, and checking for the company logo on the front or rear windshield of the vehicle.

The ministry said in 2021 over 106 unlicensed violation tickets were issued, all of which levied a fine.

A Burnaby operation in April 2021 resulted in seven drivers caught and 24 tickets issued, totalling nearly $14,000 in fines in one night.