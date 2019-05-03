Driver released from custody after fatal crash at B.C. border

An American man who was behind the wheel of a Porsche SUV during a fatal collision with another vehicle at the Peace Arch border has been released from RCMP custody.

The Porsche's driver, a resident of Washington state, was rushed to hospital on Thursday morning after he collided with a Toyota Sienna van just a few hundred metres north of the border.

The collision caused the van to catch fire. The van's driver and only occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still working to identify the dead man, with help from the B.C. Coroners Service, according to an RCMP news release.

The driver of the Porsche was released from police custody on Friday after investigators consulted with the B.C. Prosecution Service.

The investigation is still underway. Police have yet to release any information about what might have caused the crash.

Anyone with information or dashcam video is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.