Driver killed in early-morning crash in Vancouver

Vancouver police say a 30-year-old man from Burnaby is dead after an early-morning single-vehicle crash in the city's West Side.

Investigators say the man was driving a Nissan Versa, part of the Modo car-sharing fleet, south on Arbutus Street when he lost control and struck a wall near West 33rd Avenue around 3 a.m. PT.

Police say speed is likely a factor.

The 32-year-old passenger in the car, a man from Langley, B.C., was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Arbutus Street from West 32nd Avenue to Quilchena Crescent was closed in both directions Friday morning as police investigated in the incident.

This is Vancouver's eighth traffic fatality of the year.

With files from Gian Paolo Mendoza

Read more from CBC British Columbia