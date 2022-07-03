Driver killed in collision with semi-truck in Yoho National Park

A 31-year-old Alberta man is dead after his car hit a semi-truck on Highway 1 in B.C.'s Yoho National Park.

The man was driving a car westbound when he drifted into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the semi-truck, which swerved into the eastbound ditch in an attempt to avoid the collision, according to a police release.

The crash happened Saturday around 1 p.m., about 17 km west of Field, B.C., which is about 26 km west of Lake Louise and close to the B.C.-Alberta border.

Emergency crews from the Lake Louise Fire Department, Field B.C. Ambulance Service, Lake Louise Ambulance Service, BC Parks, and the Golden Fire Department were dispatched to respond to the collision.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

Highway 1 was closed until 6 p.m., while an RCMP officer with the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service of B.C. investigated. Hundreds of motorists travelling on the Canada Day long weekend were delayed.

People should allow extra travel time and drive safely, especially during the peak park season, Field RCMP said in a news release.