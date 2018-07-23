Skip to Main Content
Driver in Coquihalla crash fell asleep while passing semi-trailer truck, police say

The family of five was travelling between B.C. and Alberta. The crash left the mother with severe injuries to her lower body and she was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says all five family members were taken to hospital. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A driver who fell asleep while passing a semi-truck on the Coquihalla Highway this weekend caused a crash that sent all five members of his family to hospital, according to police.

The parents and three children were travelling between B.C. and Alberta on Sunday night when the father fell asleep near the Juliet Creek overpass south of Merritt, RCMP Const. Mike Halskov told CBC News.

Investigators believe the driver was jolted awake when he hit the shoulder on the left side of the highway, and he overcorrected, side-swiping the semi-truck he was trying to pass and causing his vehicle to roll.

The crash left the mother, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, with severe injuries to her lower body. She was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

'Fortunately, everyone was strapped in'

The father and three children, who range in age from infant to seven or eight years old, were relatively unscathed, Halskov said. B.C. Emergency Health Services reported taking all four to hospital by ambulance.

"In this case, fortunately, everyone was strapped in. Injuries, apart from one individual … were relatively minor, thankfully," Halskov said.

The crash closed Highway 5 for several hours on Sunday night. Halskov said it should serve as an important reminder to drivers to be adequately rested.

"If you're going to be embarking on a long trip, please make sure that you've had plenty of rest before you leave," Halskov said.

