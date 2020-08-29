Driver flees scene of fatal collision on Vancouver Island near Ladysmith, B.C.

Police on Vancouver Island are looking for a man they say fled the scene of a fatal collision on Saturday on the Trans-Canada Highway.

RCMP say around 8:30 a.m PT a Ford F150 truck went over the centre median on Highway 1 near Oyster Sto'lo Road north of Ladysmith and collided with a northbound SUV. Then a truck and trailer swerved to avoid the collision.

Police say the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the F150 fled on foot according to investigators. They also say the man may have stolen another vehicle near the scene.

Police are hoping to find the man, who they say is most likely injured.

'High-speed collision'

"Investigators are extremely concerned about the F150 driver's well-being as he was involved in a high-speed collision, and evidence at the scene suggests he is injured," said a release from RCMP.

Investigators do not yet know what happened to cause the collision. The BC Coroners Service is trying to identify the person who died.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call South Island Traffic Services at 250-416-0352