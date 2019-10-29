Driver killed after vehicle crashes into lamp post in South Vancouver

Police are investigating after a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Vancouver's Marpole neighbourhood on Monday evening.

The driver was heading west on North Kent Avenue when his vehicle crashed into a lamp post around 8:45 p.m. PT, according to a statement. Police officers, paramedics and firefighters responded but the driver died at the scene.

Officers from the Vancouver Police Department's Collision Investigation Unit are working to determine the cause of the crash. Police suspect medical distress might have been a factor.

The statement said the driver was a 59-year-old man from Vancouver. His death is the city's 11th motor vehicle fatality of the year.