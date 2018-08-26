Driver charged in stolen truck crash that sent 4 to hospital in Vancouver

The driver of a stolen truck which was involved in a multi-vehicle collision in Vancouver Saturday night has been charged.

Vancouver resident Andrew Barry Dollman, 50, is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer, failure to stop at an accident, and possession of stolen property according to a release from Vancouver police.

Police say officers started pursuing the suspected stolen pick-up truck around 5 p.m. PT Saturday, Aug. 25 on Main Street near Pender Street.

When the truck didn't stop after officers attempted to pull it over, they gave up their chase in consideration of public safety.

Blocks later, however, the pick-up collided with another car, a Ford Focus, at Prior. Police say it then hit several other parked cars along the east side of Main Street.

Arrested at scene

Dollman and a 37-year-old female passenger were arrested at the scene. The passenger has not been charged.

The woman, Dollman and two others from the Ford Focus were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C., the organization that investigates officer-related incidents of death or serious harm in order to determine whether or not an officer may have committed an offence, has been notified.

It says it is investigating to determine if the injuries from the incident meet the threshold of serious harm.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/iiobc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@iiobc</a> has been notified of a motor vehicle incident in Vancouver on Saturday evening involving a suspected stolen truck and civilian vehicles. IIO is investigating to determine if the injuries meet threshold of serious harm. —@iiobc

Vancouver police are asking anyone with information about the collision or with dash-cam video to contact them.