Driver arrested in North Vancouver hit-and-run that critically injured 17-year-old

A person has been arrested and a vehicle seized in connection with a hit-and-run in North Vancouver Monday night that left a 17-year-old pedestrian in critical condition.

North Vancouver RCMP say the female teen was found around 10:15 p.m. lying injured and unconscious near Keith Road East and St. Andrews Avenue.

Sgt. Peter DeVries said RCMP are looking for witnesses who may have seen or heard a white, newer model vehicle in the area or on neighbouring streets.

"If you were near Keith Road East between Ridgeway Avenue and St. George's Avenue around 10:15 p.m. last night, or live in the area, and you saw the vehicle or heard the collision, or if you were near Lynn Valley Road and the Safeway parking lot at Lynn Valley Centre shortly after 10:15 p.m. and saw a vehicle matching that description, then please call us at 604 985-1311," said DeVries.

Police are also seeking related dashcam or surveillance video and are asking people to check their recordings.