Can't get to confession? The church will find a way
Since their church doors closed due to COVID-19, priests at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Parish on Main Street in Vancouver are using their parking lot to take drive-thru and walk-in confessions before the Christian holiday of Good Friday.

Ben Nelms · CBC News ·
Rev. Felix Min of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic parish takes confession from a parishioner at a drive-thru confessional in the church's parking lot near Main Street and 12th Avenue in Vancouver, B.C. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Rev. James Hughes of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Parish on Main Street in Vancouver carries a chair to the middle of the church's parking area. Dressed in robes, he and two other priests set up two makeshift stations to hear confessions from parishioners

As many churches and public buildings are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Patrick's is adapting to serve the congregation, particularly leading up to Good Friday and Easter Sunday when Christians commemorate the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

"It was busier than a McDonald's lineup last week" says Hughes as he adjusts a speaker to play hymns in the echoing parkade.

Rev. James Hughes sets up traffic signs prior to opening the makeshift confessionals. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Rev. Nick Meisl with a parishioner at a walk-in confessional also set up in the parkade. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A car pulls up to Min. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A sign asks people to keep their windows closed if it's not their turn. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Taking confession. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
And now, taking a break. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

 

