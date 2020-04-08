Can't get to confession? The church will find a way
Since their church doors closed due to COVID-19, priests at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Parish on Main Street in Vancouver are using their parking lot to take drive-thru and walk-in confessions before the Christian holiday of Good Friday.
Catholic priests are adapting during the COVID-19 pandemic to hear sins in a parkade
Rev. James Hughes of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Parish on Main Street in Vancouver carries a chair to the middle of the church's parking area. Dressed in robes, he and two other priests set up two makeshift stations to hear confessions from parishioners
As many churches and public buildings are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Patrick's is adapting to serve the congregation, particularly leading up to Good Friday and Easter Sunday when Christians commemorate the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
"It was busier than a McDonald's lineup last week" says Hughes as he adjusts a speaker to play hymns in the echoing parkade.