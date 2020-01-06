Driver who ran over two flaggers in 2017 found not criminally responsible

A woman charged with running over two Burnaby construction flaggers with her SUV more than two years ago has been found not criminally responsible.

A Dec 17, 2019, decision found that 38-year-old Brenda Ouma Aregay would not be able to stand trial due to mental disorder.

The case will now go before the B.C. Review Board panel for a disposition hearing.

The disturbing 2017 incident was caught on camera.

A video taken June 28 of that year shows a motorist aggressively merging into a lane, striking and running over a construction flagger who was managing the traffic. The flagger was sent to hospital with head injuries. A second flagger was hit a short time later but sustained only minor injuries.

According to police at the time, after the hit and run Aregay was also involved in an assault on two children related to her, although police did not comment on the nature of their relationship.

In an email Monday, B.C. Prosecution Service spokesman Dan McLaughlin said the original charges against Aregay included dangerous driving causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

In cases where a person is found not criminally responsible, the verdict does not constitute an acquittal.

The review board hearing must be held within 45 days of the NCRMD finding.