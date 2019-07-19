'It's done such good for our family': One of B.C.'s last drive-in movie theatres is for sale

A Prince George couple is moving on from the movies.

Nina Kiss and her husband Jeff have decided to sell their business, the Park Drive-in Theatre in Prince George. It is one of only three drive-ins still operating in B.C.

"It's been bittersweet. We've been thinking about it for a couple of years now. The kids are getting older and moving on, so we feel like this is the right time," Kiss told Carolina de Ryk, host of Daybreak North.

The couple bought the drive-in six years ago for their family to run together. Kiss says the drive-in has taught their children to grow up, learn how to interact with people and run a business.

"We wanted to have fun, meet lots of people and have the kids experience what work is and [what] hard work is."

Worth the work

The Kiss' both work full-time jobs in addition to running the drive-in on weekends. In addition to movies, the business also operates go karts and a mini-golf course during the day.

Even though there aren't many drive-ins left. Kiss isn't concerned about their future. She says her business has a big following and is so busy every weekend, they don't need to advertise.

The Kiss family both shows movies and operates go karts and mini golf every weekend. (Ron Gallo)

In fact, many people still try to sneak friends into the drive-in by hiding them in the trunk under blankets — sometimes more than one person.

There's also something wonderful about drive-ins, Kiss says.

"What isn't special about it? It's under the stars and under the moon and in your own vehicle with your family."

When drive-ins had to upgrade from film reels to digital, many chose not to and instead closed down.

"When we bought [the theatre] six years ago, we had to upgrade, and it was a costly thing to do."

Now, Kiss says she believes the business will continue to thrive in the care of new owners.

"Someone has to buy it that wants to run it and keep it as a family business. It's done such good for our family. I'm excited to see who buys it next."

Listen to the full interview here:

With files from Daybreak North.