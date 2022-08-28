Drive-by shooting in Kamloops kills one, injures another

One man is dead in Kamloops, and another injured, after a drive-by shooting Friday night, which Mounties describe as targeted.

Kamloops RCMP said in a release that officers responded to Ord Road near Singh Street around 10:45 p.m. PT for reports of two men who had been shot while inside a red Toyota Matrix.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived. A second person inside the vehicle was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

A few hours later, around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, police were called to a vehicle fire on Frontage Road in Rayleigh, about a 20 minute drive north of where the shooting occurred.

Police say they're investigating whether the two incidents are related.

Victim known to police

Investigators said the deceased victim was well-known to police and that the shooting appears to be targeted.

The Kamloops RCMP Serious Crime Unit is asking anyone who has information, security footage, cell phone or dash cam video related to the shooting to call 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2022-30179.