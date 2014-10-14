Legal public drinking begins Monday in some North Vancouver parks

As of Monday at 11 a.m., it will be legal to drink alcohol in nine public spaces in the City of North Vancouver.

City council voted earlier this month to approve a bylaw allowing drinking in some parks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We all want to live in a connected, vibrant, and inclusive community," Mayor Linda Buchanan said in a press release.

"This bylaw is about creating space outdoors for residents to socialize in a way that respects physical distancing. By allowing people to gather in our parks we're supporting their well-being, as well as supporting local restaurants and breweries."

The new rules will be in place from June 22 to Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in these locations:

Waterfront Park (north and south of the train tracks, excluding the playground).

Victoria Park (west).

Mahon Park (behind Fen Burdett bleachers).

Civic Plaza.

Grand Boulevard (13th Street to 19th Street).

Ray Perrault Park (northeast corner).

Kings Mill Walk Park (Harbourside Place to Fell Avenue).

Shipbuilders Square at The Shipyards.

Cates Deck at The Shipyards.