Drier days coming to Metro Vancouver, but keep the rain boots handy
After what seems like endless weeks of rain, a short term drying trend is expected
So far, Vancouver's June saturation hasn't let anyone forget the city's rainforest roots.
However, most of Metro Vancouver will begin drying out Tuesday afternoon, with rain making way for sun and clouds over the next few days.
According to CBC meteorologist Brett Soderholm, daytime highs will remain a degree or two below the seasonal average, with a chance of reaching 20 C by the end of the week.
Unfortunately, the dry weather isn't likely to last into the weekend, with showers returning to the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.
Vancouver's warmest day so far this year was recorded nearly a month ago when temperatures reached 22.7 C on May 20.
To date, the city has received 40.4 millimetres of rain in June. The average monthly rainfall for the month is 68 millimetres.
