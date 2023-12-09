Dozens of missed calls later, panicked B.C. man last to find out he won a 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom house

Juan Pablo Garcia Silva Perez of Prince George, B.C., panicked after seeing dozens of missed calls from his family in Mexico. But panic turned into joy when he discovered he was the winner of a new house.

Juan Pablo Garcia Silva Perez was just trying to have a relaxing board game night with friends, so he turned his phone notifications off and placed the device face down.

When the Prince George, B.C., man picked it up again a couple hours later, he panicked. On his screen were dozens of missed calls and notifications from friends, family and complete strangers.

"I was like, 'I think something really bad happened,'" Perez said he remembers telling his friend. "I have all these missed calls from my Mexican family."

But his fear turned to confusion when he reached his father, who began peppering him with questions.

"My dad was like, 'What's going on? ... Everybody's saying you won a house.'

"I was like, "No, I didn't win a house. How could I win a house?'''

LISTEN | Perez tells the story of missing the news he had won a home: Daybreak North 4:51 Dream home winner whose phone was off panics after seeing 60 missed calls from friends, family and strangers Juan Pablo Garcia Silva Perez of Prince George, B.C. says he was just trying to relax with friends when his saw dozens of missed calls from his family back home in Mexico.

Perez told the story to CBC News while standing outside of the house he did, in fact, win on the night of Dec. 1 as part of the Prince George Hospice Dream Home Lottery.

He had entered the lottery on a whim, buying tickets for the draw at the local Canadian Tire. By the time he was announced as the winner, he had completely forgotten about the contest, he said.

"I just bought the ticket to try and give back," he said. "You never buy it expecting to win."

'My whole family in Mexico knew before me'

While Perez may have forgotten about the draw, hundreds of others had not. According to the Prince George Hospice Society, 13,999 tickets were available, nearly all of them sold out.

Up for grabs was a fully-furnished, newly built 2,500-square-foot home in the University Heights neighbourhood featuring seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, appliances, and an appraised value of $800,000 in a city where the average single-family home sells for between $300,000 and $600,000, according to data from the Northern B.C. Real Estate board.

WATCH | Organizers of Dream Home contest try unsuccessfully to reach Perez: Organizers of dream home contest try to notify winner — but get a wrong number, answering machine Duration 0:52 The winner of a seven-bed, four-bath house in Prince George, B.C., proved elusive when organizers tried to reach him on Dec. 1.

On the evening of Dec. 1, president Donna Flood went live on Facebook to pick a ticket and announce the winner.

Her first attempt at reaching Perez went wrong when, unable to read his writing, she accidentally dialled the wrong number.

"When I saw the video, I was like, 'Yeah, that's me if they couldn't read my writing,'" Perez said with a laugh.

Perez admits his handwriting made it more difficult for the lottery organizers to read his name and phone number. (Facebook/Prince George Hospice Society)

When the second attempt went to voicemail, Flood left a message, urging Perez to call her back.

Then, just before the video ended, she decided to read his full name out loud, in the hopes he could be found.

"If you know him and you find him and you know where he is, tell him to give us a call," she said.

That's when Perez's phone blew up, though he would remain blissfully unaware until more than an hour later.

"My whole siblings in Mexico knew before me," he said. "People that I didn't know added me on Facebook ... Contractors that I used to work with .. they were like, 'What do we have to do to get a hold of you?'"

Perez shows off his favourite feature in his new home: a cutting board that attaches to the sink. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC News)

Even after figuring out what was going on, he said, he remained skeptical of the news until he was speaking directly to Flood.

"I couldn't even talk," he said. "The moment that I talked, I knew I was going to cry."

Perez, who works as a financial advisor, says he plans to move into his new home before Christmas and give away some of the furniture to people who need it.

Perez says he plans to move into the new home with his dog before Christmas. Pictured in the background are some of his friends, whom Perez promises to have over for more board games. (Facebook/Prince George Hospice Society)

He's given an open invitation to his family, most of whom are in Mexico, to come stay with him and he hopes to have all of them visit next year so they can celebrate a "Mexican Christmas" in Canada.

He says he's still trying to process the news that changed his life while he "was just hanging out with a friend, playing a board game."