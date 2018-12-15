Toronto poster boy Drake, holds some serious sway in Vancouver, judging from the lineups he drew Saturday to the launch of his new store on Robson Street.

Hundreds of people lined up throughout the day outside the minimal storefront for the rapper's clothing line, OVO (short for October's Very Own).

The storefront is emblazoned with the brand's trademark owl logo. (Denis Dossmann/CBC) The line stretched half a block to the corner of Robson and Thurlow. (Denis Dossmann/CBC)

Shoppers told CBC News they started lining up as early as 3 a.m. for the grand opening at 10 a.m. Video online showed people camped on the street in chairs and blankets.

"I fell asleep on the floor," said one shopper.

Customers were queuing since last last night for the opening of the Vancouver OVO store. This is Drake’s 7th flagship store. <a href="https://t.co/FHeDFJM4ZM">pic.twitter.com/FHeDFJM4ZM</a> —@DrizzySource

The store, which takes over the space vacated by men's fashion retailer Boys'Co, exclusively sells the OVO x Murakami Collection, a collaboration with the Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami.

A retrospective of Murakami's work was held earlier this year at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Takashi Murakami has previously collaborated with the rapper Kanye West. (Maria Ponce Berre, © MCA Chicago)

Security staff were seen letting shoppers in the store one at a time. By early Saturday afternoon, some shoppers said items were already sold out.

Drake made waves in Vancouver last month after claiming that staff at Parq Casino racially profiled him and stopped him from gambling.

The Robson Street space marks OVO's third store in Canada and the seventh worldwide, with locations in Toronto, Mississauga, New York, Los Angeles and London.