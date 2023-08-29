Content
Drake concert at Vancouver's Rogers Arena postponed over video board issue

An issue with a videoboard at Vancouver's Rogers Arena has meant the postponement of a Monday concert by Toronto rapper Drake.

Show that was set to take place Monday now pushed to Wednesday

A Black man onstage raises his arm in the air while holding a mic in his other hand.
Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Dec. 9, 2022. A concert by the Toronto rapper has been postponed in Vancouver. (Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP via the Canadian Press)

An issue with a video board at Vancouver's Rogers Arena has meant the postponement of a Monday concert by Toronto rapper Drake.

In a statement, Canucks Sports and Entertainment (CSE) — which manages the 19,000-seat arena in downtown Vancouver — said that "unforeseen circumstances" with the newly-installed piece of equipment means the concert has been pushed to Wednesday instead.

Drake was set to perform two shows in the city as part of his It's All A Blur tour of North America, originally scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

The show scheduled for Tuesday will still go ahead, according to CSE. Anyone who had a ticket to the Monday show will be able to go on Wednesday.

"Drake was ready and excited to perform. He is looking forward to seeing everyone on Tuesday and Wednesday," according to a CSE statement. "Rogers Arena apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause."

