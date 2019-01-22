'Dr. Lipjob' sent to jail for illegally injecting Botox

The Abbotsford woman who calls herself "Dr. Lipjob" has been sent to jail after defying a court order to stop injecting Botox and dermal fillers.

Rajdeep Kaur Khakh received two 30-day sentences on July 12, after she was found to be in contempt of court, according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. This is the second time she's been found in contempt for passing herself off as a doctor and providing cosmetic injections.

"For Ms. Khakh to have disobeyed a court order, not once but twice, is extraordinary," the college's chief legal counsel, Graeme Keirstead, said in a news release.

"It is the college's hope that this will send a message to Ms. Khakh and to anyone else who disregards the law, that the college and the courts take their processes very seriously."

The college has been trying to stop Khakh from performing cosmetic injections for more than four years.

Khakh, who also called herself Dr. Rajji and Dr. R.K., used a forged medical licence to buy products and convince spas she was legitimate. She injected dermal fillers into clients in cars, homes and at "Botox parties."

A B.C. Supreme Court judge issued an order in March 2018, prohibiting Khakh from practising medicine or using the title of "doctor." She also agreed to pay the college $25,000 for its investigative costs.

Undercover footage shot as part of a College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. investigation shows Rajdeep Kaur Khakh, a.k.a. 'Dr. Lipjob.' (Paladin Security Group/College of Physicians & Surgeons of B.C.)

Nonetheless, in July 2018, the college learned that Khakh had injected fillers numerous times in defiance of the order. She later admitted she was in contempt of court and received a 30-day suspended sentence this January.

But in February, someone reported receiving injections from a woman calling herself "Doctor Romina," according to the college. The tipster later confirmed the "doctor" was Khakh.

The woman told the college that Khakh had approached her and complimented her on her good looks, asking if she'd ever received Botox injections. They exchanged numbers and the tipster eventually agreed to getting injections, but she was unhappy with the results and had some uncomfortable side effects, according to the college.

As a result of those actions, a judge lifted the suspension of Khakh's sentence for the first instance of contempt and imposed a 30-day jail sentence for the second. Taken together, she has been sentenced to 60 days behind bars.

Khakh has also been ordered to pay a $7,200 fine, plus $300 to reimburse the person she injected.

She is currently serving her sentence at the Alouette Correctional Centre for Women in Maple Ridge, but she has applied to have her sentence commuted.

In B.C., only doctors, dentists, some naturopaths and registered and licensed practical nurses are permitted to perform Botox injections or consult about the risks and benefits of Botox.