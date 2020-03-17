Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation in B.C.

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide the latest information on COVID-19 at 3:00 p.m. PT.

On Monday, Henry announced three more people had died from the disease, raising the provincial total to four deaths.

All four deceased were residents of the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver.

To date, 103 British Columbians have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Earlier today, Premier John Horgan announced that all kindergarten to Grade 12 schools would remain closed at the end of spring break for an indefinite period of time due to the pandemic.

Finance Minister Carole James also announced the province was advocating for an extension of employment Insurance eligibility to include self-employed and part-time workers.

