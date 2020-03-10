Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation in B.C.
Watch the news conference here live at 3:30 p.m. PT
B.C. health officials are set to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province.
The update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PT.
On Tuesday, seven new cases were announced in B.C., including two health-care workers at a North Vancouver long-term care home, bringing the province's total number of cases to 39.
To date, one person, a resident of the same care home, has died.
Earlier Wednesday, the World Health Organization upgraded the outbreak to pandemic status, as the number of people infected rose to more than 118,000 in 114 countries, with 4,291 deaths.
