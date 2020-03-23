Dr. Bonnie Henry to provide daily update on COVID-19 in B.C. at 3 p.m.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give their daily update on COVID-19 in British Columbia at 3 p.m. PT.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 659 cases of the disease have been confirmed in B.C. and 14 people have died.

Earlier Thursday, the provincial government announced a series of emergency orders meant to ensure that British Columbians are abiding by restrictions from public health officials.

Municipal bylaw officers now have the power to issue fines of more than $25,000 and even jail time to anyone who ignores public health orders, including a ban on large gatherings.

B.C. has also introduced measures to reign in the black market on the necessities of daily life, bringing in fines of up to $10,000 and possible jail time for anyone caught reselling food, medical supplies, personal protective equipment, cleaning products and other essential supplies.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca.