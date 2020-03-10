Dr. Bonnie Henry delivers B.C. COVID-19 update

Provincial health officials will deliver the latest information on COVID-19 at a news conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PT in Vancouver.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry revealed B.C. had recorded the first COVID-19-related death in Canada: a man in his 80s who was a resident of a North Vancouver care home.

To date, 32 people in B.C. have tested positive for the virus. Ontario has 36 confirmed cases, Alberta 14 and Quebec four with one presumptive case bringing the total number of cases in Canada to 87.

Two private schools in B.C. — Collingwood in West Vancouver and Glenlyon-Norfolk in Victoria — have closed four days early for spring break over concerns a person who may have contracted COVID-19 had been in the school.

Across the border, Washington state remains the hardest hit in all the U.S., reporting 24 deaths to date with over 250 people infected.

Earlier in the day, Air Canada suspended all flights to and from Italy, with the final return flight departing Rome for Montreal on Wednesday.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has put the entire country on lockdown in a sweeping attempt to contain the COVID-19 outbreak which has so far infected over 9,000 people and killed more than 460.