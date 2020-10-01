Vancouver council greenlights rezoning for 55-storey condo tower

A condo tower that could be among Vancouver's tallest buildings is one step closer to being built.

City councillors voted Wednesday night to approve rezoning for a 55-storey building on Beach Avenue at the north end of the Granville Bridge.

The tower was originally zoned for 17 storeys.

It would be the city's fourth tallest building and sits across from Vancouver House, the building that currently holds that title. The developer, Pinnace International, plans to include 152 social housing units alongside 303 market-priced condo units in the building.

"I can tell you, 152 units of social housing is going to bring what this community really needs," said Mayor Kennedy Stewart, who voted in favour of rezoning.

Eight councillors voted in favour, with two opposed.

Critics of the tower are concerned about the building's impact on density and views from other buildings.

Public comments and submissions to council closed on Sept. 17. About twice as many comments were opposed to the project as were in favour, and there were two petitions against it.

Coun. Melissa De Genova voted against the plan, saying she's concerned how much rent tenants in the social housing units would have to pay per month.

"Without any idea to whether or not [these] turn-key units will be B.C. Housing shelter rate units or shelter rates of $375 a month ... I don't really know what's hanging in the balance," she said.

In a previous statement, the developer said the 152 units of social housing would be among the "biggest" social housing contributions by a private developer in the downtown area, at no cost to the city.