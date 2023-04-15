B.C. minister announces affordable housing as part of planned Vancouver high-rise

CBC News’ Anita Bathe follows the announcement from Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon and provides context.

British Columbia's housing minister is due to announce new affordable housing in Vancouver at the site of a contested development first approved in 2018.

Ravi Kahlon will be joined by George Heyman, NDP MLA for Vancouver–Fairview, and Coun. Sarah Kirby-Young at the intersection of West Broadway and Birch Street for the announcement, scheduled for 11:15 a.m. PT.

CBC News will broadcast the announcement in special online programming hosted by Anita Bathe.

The 28-storey rental apartment tower planned for the site will be the tallest building on West Broadway.

In 2020, council approved changes over the height and scope of the development to allow 11 extra storeys, making the building top out at 86 metres.

At the time the city said approving the project would result in 200 market rental units and 58 affordable units, with average starting rents at $950 for a studio and $2,000 for a three-bedroom unit.

Proponents argued the project would deliver much needed affordable housing in the area, whereas opponents said a building so tall would set a bad precedent for the area's neighbourhood plan and increase market rates.

The lot, which formerly housed a Denny's restaurant, sold for $26 million in 2016 to the Jameson Development Corp.