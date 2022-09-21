Pedestrian in Downtown Eastside seriously injured in collision with Vancouver police car

WARNING: This story contains a portion of a video showing the moments before a man is struck in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, which some viewers may find disturbing.

B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after a pedestrian in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside suffered serious injuries in a collision with a police vehicle.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO), the province's civilian-led police oversight agency, says a Vancouver police vehicle was involved in a collision with a male pedestrian in the 100 block of East Hastings Street on Tuesday at around 3:20 a.m.

The man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The IIO said Wednesday afternoon that the man is still alive.

Footage from the scene shows a man standing in the middle of an empty street being struck by a dark-coloured vehicle.

Vancouver police confirmed the IIO is investigating.

"We trust this investigation will shed light [on] what factors led to the collision, including the reason why the pedestrian was standing motionless in the middle of the road, why the officers did not see the person, the speed of the police vehicle, and other contributing factors," the statement said.

The Downtown Eastside is home to some of the most dangerous intersections in the province for pedestrians, according to data from ICBC.

The most dangerous intersection is East Hastings and Main Streets, just blocks from the location of Tuesday's collision.

The neighbourhood is a densely packed area with arterial routes into downtown Vancouver, where the streets are shared by commuting and commercial drivers, as well as sometimes unpredictable pedestrian behaviour in a community experiencing high rates of addiction and mental illness.

More than a decade ago, speed limits along a stretch of the DTES were reduced to 30 km/h, following a study prepared for the City of Vancouver.

The IIO says video footage is among the evidence collected so far. Anyone with footage or information related to the collision is asked to contact IIO at 1-855-446-8477.