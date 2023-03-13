Woman found dead after crews douse fire at Vancouver tent encampment

Police say a body has been found inside the remains of a burned tent at an encampment in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

Fire crews were dispatched on Sunday afternoon for a report of a tent on fire on Hastings Street and multiple explosions.

Crews found the woman's body after they extinguished the fire. It appeared she had died before the fire started, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) said.

"It seemed the individual was deceased before the tent fire, and the death wasn't directly caused by the fire," said VFRS spokesperson Matthew Trudeau.

A statement from Vancouver Police Department Const. Tania Visintin said the woman's body was found at about 5:30 p.m. PT Sunday.

The cause of death is under investigation.

Police are working with the B.C. Coroners Service to identify the victim. The service said it is not able to provide additional information at this time.

The fire left several people with burn injuries, officials said.

"Indications are that it was accidental and the investigators are working on the details of the ignition source at this time," said Trudeau.

"When our crews arrived, it was out and they just made sure that the remaining hot material and things that were smoldering were completely out."