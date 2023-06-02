Police investigating multiple 'serious assaults' in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

Vancouver police say they are investigating a string of "serious assaults" in the Downtown Eastside that shut down a stretch of East Hastings Street on Thursday evening.

Police did not provide further information on whether anyone was injured or deceased, or the nature of the assaults.

"The investigation is in its early stages," Vancouver police said via Twitter. "We will share additional information when it becomes available."

It is also unclear whether a heavy police presence at St. Paul's Hospital in Downtown Vancouver Thursday afternoon is related to the investigation.

Police could be seen place evidence markers near Hastings and Columbia streets on June 1, 2023. (Liam Britten/CBC News)

Police blocked public access to East Hastings between Gore and Carrall streets in the afternoon as well as some adjacent alleyways. East Hastings from Gore to Main streets began to reopen shortly before 7 p.m.

Around 20 police vehicles, at least one ambulance and one B.C. Emergency Health Services vehicle were on the scene shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The activity appeared to be concentrated near the intersection of East Hastings and Columbia streets, where officers could be seen placing evidence markers on the ground and taking measurements.

Two people on scene told CBC News they could also see blood on the ground at that intersection.

Julia Davis, a server at the Savoy Pub on East Hastings near Main, told CBC News that police said someone had a gun inside the bar.

"We came out and all the cops .... had guns toward us and they told us to get behind the van," said Davis. "The guns freaked me out — shotguns, pointed at us."

Julia Davis says police told her there was someone inside the Savoy Pub, where she works, with a gun on the evening of June 1, 2023. (Jean-Marc Poirier/CBC News)

Davis says police told her and other bar staff and patrons to exit, and then went inside with their guns raised.

"We've never seen no gun, there's all our regulars, so we were really confused about what's going on," said Davis.

She said it was a "scary" evening for the neighbourhood and everyone at the bar.

"This is not normal for us," she said. "We are the Downtown Eastside but all our regulars they come in and they don't flash guns around, they don't threaten us, they don't cause problems."

Police tape around the pub began to come down by 7 p.m.