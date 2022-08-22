Early morning fire in Downtown Eastside displaces dozens of residents

Fire crews are responding to a three-alarm fire in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside that has spread to several buildings.

Fire Chief Karen Fry told CBC News that crews were called to a shed fire at Powell Street and Princess Avenue around 3:30 a.m. PT Monday. When first responders arrived, they determined it was a full structure fire.

Fry says the fire spread from the back of one building to two others nearby.

The buildings involved include two housing sites and what Fry believes to be a business.

She said the roof of the first building that caught fire has collapsed.

One of the buildings, located at 215 Princess Ave., housed 42 residents, Fry said, and another on Powell Street was home to 17 people.

"The big thing is we now have upwards of 60 more residents in our community that are not going to have housing this evening ... and probably for several weeks, if not longer," she said.

Jeffrey Allenson, who lives at 568 Powell St., is one of the many forced out of their homes.

He said he was sitting on his bed when he says he heard a "boom," followed by a whistling.

"You could hear the fire," he said. "The entire building just shook."

He said he could see flames shooting out from the building next door.

Fire crews are on scene in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside where a fire spread to three buildings early Monday. (Eva Uguen-Csenge/CBC)

Allenson says his landlord is trying to find residents a place to stay tonight. Emergency Support Services was on site to help displaced residents.

Fry said she expected the residents of the Princess Avenue building to be displaced until water and smoke damage can be assessed.

One person was taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation, and a firefighter was injured and treated on scene, Fry said.

More than 40 firefighters were involved in putting the fire out, she added.

As of 7:30 a.m. PT, Fry said crews were still taking care of hot spots but would soon be winding down firefighting activities.

She said the street would be closed for "a few more hours."