29-year-old man arrested after downtown Vancouver crash that killed 11-month-old

Vancouver police have arrested a 29-year-old man after a two-car crash Tuesday evening that caused the death of an 11-month-old girl being carried by her father.

Police say a black Ford Escape collided with a black McLaren just after 6 p.m. PT at the intersection of Smithe and Hornby streets.

One of the vehicles mounted the sidewalk and struck a 31-year-old man who was carrying his 11-month-old daughter.

Police say the child died instantly at the scene, while the father was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police don't believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. (James Mulleder/CBC News)

The drivers of both vehicles stayed on scene. Officers arrested the driver of the Ford Escape.

Police are investigating and have not recommended charges at this time.

"This is an absolute tragedy," says Const. Tania Visintin in a written statement. "Our most heart-felt condolences go out to the parents and family of this little girl."

Police will provide a media availability at 1 p.m. PT.

They are asking for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage in the area to call VPD's collision investigative unit.