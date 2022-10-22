Doug McCallum's Safe Surrey Coalition says it's no longer seeking judicial recount

The party of outgoing Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum says it will not seek a judicial recount of results in Saturday's municipal election.

The Safe Surrey Coalition made the announcement in a one-sentence statement to media Friday afternoon.

"Upon further review from our legal advisers of The Local Elections Act section 148 for a judicial recount, the Safe Surrey Coalition has decided to no longer pursue a judicial recount," it read.

It comes four days after McCallum's political party announced he would not concede the election to his challenger, Brenda Locke.

On Monday the party said there was less than a 1,000-vote difference difference between McCallum and Locke and its legal advisers were exploring grounds for a judicial recount.

According to the Local Elections Act, an application for a judicial recount can be made on the basis that votes were not correctly accepted or rejected, that a ballot count did not accurately record the number of votes for a candidate or that they weren't calculated correctly in the official election results.

Official results from the City of Surrey show Locke clinched victory with 973 votes more than McCallum.