Surrey, B.C., mayor off work after undisclosed health issue

The mayor of Surrey, B.C., is taking several days off work after an undisclosed health concern required medical attention over the weekend.

Mayor Doug McCallum did not elaborate on the specifics of the medical issue in a statement released Tuesday.

"I had a health concern over the weekend that required medical attention. While the issue has been addressed, on the advice of my doctor, I will be taking a few days off to rest and recuperate," McCallum wrote.

"I am glad to say that I will be returning to my duties in time for the regular council meeting this Monday. I appreciate the concern and well wishes expressed by all," the statement concluded.

At 76, McCallum is one of the oldest mayors in B.C. He won a second sitting as mayor of Surrey in a remarkable political comeback on Oct. 19, 2018, after previously holding office from 1996 to 2005.