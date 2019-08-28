'I do not support ride-hailing': Surrey mayor Doug McCallum

In an open letter to B.C. Premier John Horgan, Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum criticized new provincial regulations for ride-hailing operators saying they will create an unlevel playing field for the province's taxi industry.

"I do not support ride-hailing," McCallum wrote.

"This lack of regulation will negatively impact the environment and increase congestion. It will also negatively impact the existing taxi industry that has loyally served Metro Vancouver's residents for decades," wrote McCallum.

The Passenger Transportation Board announced Aug. 19, 2019, there will be no initial limits on fleet size for ride hailing companies, but a cap could be imposed later if congestion becomes an issue.

Ride-hailing companies will also have larger operating areas, unlike Lower Mainland taxi companies, which have geographic restrictions on which passengers they can serve based on which municipality they belong to.

"These new regulations would allow ride-hailing companies the ability to pick up across boundaries, while the taxi industry must abide by limits," wrote McCallum.

McCallum's comments echo what the taxi industry has been saying. A week ago, the Vancouver Taxi Association said the new rules were not in the public interest.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth is on the record saying he supports limits on ride-hailing.

Ride hailing legislation will come into effect Sept. 3, 2019, when the Passenger Transportation Board will begin accepting applications.