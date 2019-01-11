Double stabbing in Chilliwack sends 2 to hospital

A double stabbing overnight in Chilliwack has left two people in the hospital.

RCMP were called to a townhouse in the 45300-block of Hodgins Avenue on Thursday just before midnight and found the two victims, who had reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Two people were taken to hospital after a double stabbing in a townhouse unit in the 45300 block of Hodgins Avenue in Chilliwack, B.C. (Shane MacKichan/CBC)

One victim was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster and the other to Chilliwack General Hospital, where police appeared to be guarding the entrance to the emergency department.

Cpl. Mike Rail with the Upper Fraser Valley Regional RCMP says more information will be released later this morning.