B.C. man excited, yet scared about becoming Canada's first double hand transplant recipient

A man from Coquitlam, B.C., who is a candidate to receive Canada's first double hand transplant says it would change his life dramatically.

Richard Thompson lost both his hands and feet due to a bacterial meningitis infection five years ago.

"Losing an upper limb for someone can be debilitating. Losing both can be completely debilitating," Thompson said.

Now, Thompson says he is a candidate for surgery to replace both hands that would be performed by doctors from the St. Joseph's Health Care hand and upper limb clinic in London, Ont.

If it goes ahead, Thompson says it would be the first double hand transplant in Canada. In 2016, the first single hand transplant was performed in Toronto.

"I'm excited to be the first one. A little scary also to be the first one that's being attempted," he said.

Thompson lost four limbs to a bacterial meningitis infection. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Thompson said he's been told the surgery could take up to 30 staff members and a full 24 hours under anesthesia to make it happen.

After that, there's the risk his body could reject the transplants. And, he'll be dependent on immunosuppressant drugs for the rest of his life.

"You know the risks that are involved. But for me the pros outweigh the cons," he said.

Being able to hold your wife's hand again. - Richard Thompson

He said it's the little things he's looking forward to most, like picking up a cup of coffee or holding a pen to sign his name.

"Being able to hold your wife's hand again, you know. Being able to walk the dogs or pick up your grandchildren to give them a hug," Thompson said.

If the surgery is successful, Thompson is most looking forward to being able to do simple, everyday things like holding a coffee cup or walking the dog. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Cooking is something Thompson hopes will get easier with two new hands. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Thompson and his wife will also have to move to Ontario for the procedure.

They eventually want to move back to rejoin their family in B.C., but Thompson is worried because he's been told the immunosuppressant drugs he'll need won't be covered.

He's hopeful that will change by the time he returns to the province in a few years, and hopeful the surgery will be a success.

"Life changing isn't life ending. You still have the same dreams. You still have the same goals. You're just taking a different route now to get to those goals," he said.